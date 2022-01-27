Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$52.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EIFZF. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.88.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at $32.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.