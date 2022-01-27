Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

CAMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.83.

CAMT stock opened at $35.17 on Monday. Camtek has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 33.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

