Camden Property Trust (CPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Camden Property Trust to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Camden Property Trust to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $154.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 129.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.96. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,530 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,226 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.81.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.