Callinex Mines (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Shares Down 1.8%

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. 5,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 8,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09.

Callinex Mines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLLXF)

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s portfolio includes Nash Creek and Superjack projects in the Bathurst Mining District; Pine Bay and Flin Flon projects in the Flin Flon Mining District; and Point Leamington project in the Buchans Mining District.

