Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $856.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth $75,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

