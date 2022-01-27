California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Blueprint Medicines worth $13,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,544,000 after purchasing an additional 51,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,185,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,151,000 after acquiring an additional 145,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,896,000 after acquiring an additional 212,840 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,542,000 after acquiring an additional 681,246 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,068,000 after acquiring an additional 131,741 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.17.

Shares of BPMC opened at $72.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.73. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $84,192.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,692. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

