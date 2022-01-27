California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,065 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Quidel worth $11,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Quidel by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,825,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the second quarter worth about $1,888,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Quidel by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $95.18 on Thursday. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $265.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.26.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

