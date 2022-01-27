California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 5,612 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Cousins Properties worth $12,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $38.11 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.22%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

