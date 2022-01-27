Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is 1492 Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment makes up approximately 2.7% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $4,015,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CZR traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.89. 25,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $119.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.45.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

