Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.85

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.85 and last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 8756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $115.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cactus by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Cactus by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

