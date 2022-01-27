CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.14-18.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30-6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CACI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CACI International in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $297.71.

Shares of CACI stock traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $265.90. 153,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,061. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. CACI International has a one year low of $215.18 and a one year high of $290.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.40.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total value of $1,247,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,929 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

