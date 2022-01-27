Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cable One were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 10.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 13.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 10.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 114,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,842,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 25.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,460.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,452.84 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,705.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,830.24.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total transaction of $588,995.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,642. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,157.83.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

