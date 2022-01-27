BurTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRKHU) Short Interest Down 81.6% in January

BurTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRKHU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the December 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 735,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKHU traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.98. 2,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,990. BurTech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

