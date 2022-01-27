Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,427 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 62,666 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,558 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.32. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,822 shares of company stock worth $113,082 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

