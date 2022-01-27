Brokers Set Expectations for K92 Mining Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

K92 Mining stock opened at C$6.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 54.37. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.45.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.64 million.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.