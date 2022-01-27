Brokers Set Expectations for IBI Group Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for IBI Group in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.13.

IBG opened at C$12.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$400.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46. IBI Group has a 52 week low of C$8.83 and a 52 week high of C$14.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.05 million.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

