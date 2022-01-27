Brokers Set Expectations for HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HomeStreet in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

HMST has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 19.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.