Brokers Offer Predictions for Cedar Fair, L.P.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a research note issued on Sunday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.70). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 2.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 9,327.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 335,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,294,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,446,000 after buying an additional 439,900 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

