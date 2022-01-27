Brokers Issue Forecasts for H.B. Fuller’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for H.B. Fuller in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.95 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

NYSE FUL opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.74. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $736,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,291 shares of company stock worth $1,810,212. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at $263,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 54.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,475,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

