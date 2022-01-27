Brokers Issue Forecasts for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report released on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn ($12.25) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($12.65). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHVN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.55.

Shares of BHVN opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.00 and a 200 day moving average of $126.55. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after buying an additional 908,024 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27,669.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,251,000 after buying an additional 518,251 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,256,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,537,000 after buying an additional 360,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,939,000 after acquiring an additional 295,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,474 shares of company stock worth $15,904,399 in the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

