Brokers Issue Forecasts for APA Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Europe increased their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.47.

NASDAQ APA opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. APA has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 172.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

