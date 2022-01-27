Brokerages Set Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target at $18.80

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.

VRCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $7.75 on Monday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.05.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 30,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $283,717.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 856.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 117,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

