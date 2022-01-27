Brokerages Set Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target at $68.84

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.63.

VRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 40.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 75,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,815. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.31.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

