Brokerages Set The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target at $27.83

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at $556,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 10.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 322,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 31,229 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Wendy’s by 6.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Wendy’s by 83.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. 93,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,268. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

