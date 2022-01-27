Brokerages Set T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target at $194.33

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $9.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,162. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.13 and a 200 day moving average of $203.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $150.69 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

