Brokerages Set SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) PT at $18.00

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 71,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,156. SecureWorks has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

