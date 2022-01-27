Brokerages Set MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Price Target at $40.89

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.89.

MGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGP. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,948,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth $87,923,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 112.3% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,129 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 96.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,416,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth $37,415,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MGP traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $43.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.56%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.