Brokerages Set GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Price Target at $46.00

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

GSK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,039,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,626. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.44%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.