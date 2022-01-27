Brokerages Set BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target at C$5.42

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ERE.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a C$5.25 target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $C$4.19 on Friday. 33,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,574. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$4.07 and a twelve month high of C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$373.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.