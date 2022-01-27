Brokerages Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Target Price at $81.27

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.27.

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.76. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

