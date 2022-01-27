Brokerages Set Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Target Price at GBX 2,761.63

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,761.63 ($37.26).

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($39.13) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 3,245 ($43.78) to GBX 3,462 ($46.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

ADM stock traded up GBX 58.55 ($0.79) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,208.55 ($43.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,046. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,829 ($38.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,706 ($50.00). The stock has a market cap of £9.61 billion and a PE ratio of 8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,082.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,221.22.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

