Brokerages Expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Xencor reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 208.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $1.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XNCR shares. TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.50. 500,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,641. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63. Xencor has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.00 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 335.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after purchasing an additional 468,766 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter worth $6,545,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Xencor by 49.1% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 507,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,559,000 after buying an additional 167,002 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Xencor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after buying an additional 164,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Xencor by 26.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 637,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,830,000 after buying an additional 133,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

