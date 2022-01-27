Brokerages Expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.18. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USX. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

In other news, insider Jacob Lawson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $102,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $40,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,920 shares of company stock worth $322,922 in the last 90 days. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $229.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.63. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

