Brokerages Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will post $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. Crown Castle International posted earnings of $2.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $6.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.00. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Barclays lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $176.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.55. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 33.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth approximately $173,937,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after acquiring an additional 658,562 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

