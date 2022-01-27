Brokerages Expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to Announce $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Cardinal Health reported earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $50.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

