Brokerages Expect Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock remained flat at $$5.70 during trading on Friday. 15,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,093. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 918,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 214,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 172,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 562.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

