Brokerages Anticipate UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $481.82 Million

Equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will announce sales of $481.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $481.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $482.00 million. UniFirst posted sales of $449.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

UNF traded down $3.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.65. 49,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,624. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.15. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $182.03 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in UniFirst by 5.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UniFirst by 8.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,351,000 after purchasing an additional 45,375 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 6.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,365,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UniFirst by 1,666.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 13.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

