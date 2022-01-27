Brokerages Anticipate Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to Announce -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to announce ($0.59) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Tsakos Energy Navigation reported earnings of ($1.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year earnings of ($4.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($4.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $77.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.34 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on TNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 132,862.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 104,961 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after buying an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNP stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.26. 523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,794. The stock has a market cap of $132.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.15. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

