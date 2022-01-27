Brokerages Anticipate PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.05. PlayAGS reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. The firm had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 62,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PlayAGS by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 21.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 111.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.67. 1,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $283.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.34. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Read More: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.