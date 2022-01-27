Brokerages Anticipate Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONCY. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncolytics Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 94,390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 41.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONCY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.76. 1,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.59. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

