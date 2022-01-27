Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to Post $0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. Heritage Insurance reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Insurance.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

HRTG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 49.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 361,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 119,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRTG opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.27%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.