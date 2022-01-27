Brokerages Anticipate Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $311.32 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will report $311.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $313.80 million and the lowest is $309.34 million. Envestnet reported sales of $263.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

ENV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.80. 91 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,605. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $86.36.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Envestnet by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 1,607.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 182,113 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Envestnet by 561.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

