Brokerages Anticipate Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to Post $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.39. Dorman Products posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $91.52 on Thursday. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $89.30 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.61.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 96.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth $118,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 24.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Dorman Products by 376.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 19.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

