Brokerages Anticipate ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $20.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.29 million, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after purchasing an additional 167,523 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 400.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

