Brokerages Anticipate Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) to post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings. Burning Rock Biotech posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Burning Rock Biotech.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of BNR stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $956.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of -2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,900,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,822,000 after acquiring an additional 108,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 103,921 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,226,000 after acquiring an additional 152,767 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 919,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,090,000 after acquiring an additional 157,922 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 723,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after buying an additional 273,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

