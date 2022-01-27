Britvic (LON:BVIC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,060 ($14.30) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BVIC. Barclays began coverage on Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 980 ($13.22) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.17) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Britvic from GBX 940 ($12.68) to GBX 945 ($12.75) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Britvic to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,060 ($14.30) to GBX 870 ($11.74) in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,005 ($13.56).

BVIC stock opened at GBX 878.50 ($11.85) on Wednesday. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 726 ($9.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. The stock has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 912.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 931.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.70 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is 0.73%.

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.13), for a total transaction of £252,169.50 ($340,217.89). Insiders have bought a total of 45 shares of company stock worth $40,785 over the last ninety days.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

