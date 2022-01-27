Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 404.83 ($5.46).

BRW has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.80) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.40) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.67) to GBX 400 ($5.40) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.80) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

BRW stock opened at GBX 326 ($4.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 353.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 368. Brewin Dolphin has a 52 week low of GBX 287 ($3.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 412 ($5.56). The company has a market capitalization of £990.14 million and a PE ratio of 17.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio is 0.79%.

In other news, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.06), for a total value of £62,565 ($84,410.42). Also, insider Joanna Hall bought 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.34) per share, with a total value of £4,965.24 ($6,698.92). Insiders bought 4,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,202 in the last three months.

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.