Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Santander reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Braskem by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Braskem by 1,514.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period.

Shares of BAK traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,212. Braskem has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $2.7104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 11.6%. Braskem’s payout ratio is 40.09%.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

