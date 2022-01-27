Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,292 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up about 0.9% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Anthem worth $117,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Anthem by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Anthem by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Anthem by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $16.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $444.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $470.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.33.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Several research firms have commented on ANTM. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus raised their price objective on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.30.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.