Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 39,126 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,126 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $64,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $611.88. 8,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,815. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $619.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total value of $4,745,174.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

